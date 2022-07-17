27-year-old man found murdered in Bengaluru

A 27-year-old man, who ventured out with his friends to celebrate his birthday, was found murdered on NICE road on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Hemanth Kumar, a private firm employee and resident of Hemmigepura.

On Saturday night, he went out to party with friends on his birthday and did not return. On Sunday, a few morning walkers found his dead body near an underpass on NICE road and alerted the police.

The assailant has crushed the head with a boulder and the police later identified the deceased from a tattoo on his right hand.

The Kengeri police have registered a case of murder and efforts are on to track down the assailant.

The police suspect that someone known to Hemanth could be behind the murder and are trying to find out the people with whom he was seen for the last time.