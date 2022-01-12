27 new CCCs to be operational by tomorrow

Bengaluru

12 January 2022 22:25 IST

3,000 beds will be available for allotment through CHBMS: Civic chief

Though a majority of people who have contracted COVID-19 don’t require hospitalisation, physical isolation remains a problem, especially among those living with their elderly parents. Not everyone has the means to isolate themselves physically. With this in mind, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will open 27 COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs) by Friday, said Gaurav Gupta, civic chief.

Once all 27 CCCs are operational, there will be 3,000 beds available, which would be allotted through the COVID-19 Hospital Bed Management System (CHBMS).

The BBMP is also in talks with hotels to establish private CCCs. “Many hotels are reporting a drop in occupancy and a lot of beds are available. Such hotels, under the supervision of private hospitals, can establish private CCCs,” said Mr. Gupta on Wednesday. The Government had already prescribed the rates depending on the category of the hotel. “We will be able to easily add 3,000-5,000 beds if the situation demands it,” he added.

Bed availability

The civic chief said that as on Wednesday a total of 28,067 beds – 3,237 beds in Government hospitals, 2,696 beds in Government medical colleges, 13,540 beds in private hospitals, and 8,594 beds in private medical colleges have been identified so far.

Of these, 6,255 beds are available for allotment under CHBMS. So far, 362 beds under the Government quota had been allotted. “The total number of admissions is around 1,200. While expenses of patients allocated by CHBMS will be borne by the Government through the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust, patients admitted in private hospitals will have to bear the medical cost themselves,” he clarified.

Home isolation

The positive cases under home isolation, Mr. Gupta, said were being monitored through telecalling and field visits by the BBMP’s health teams at the ward level. “As per the latest guidelines, home isolation period is seven days. Repeat testing after seven days is not mandated, and people can resume regular activities thereafter,” he stated.

With the cases now only set to increase, the civic chief urged citizens to mask up and avoid crowded places to the extent possible. “These are not normal times. It is time for caution and precaution. Despite the high case load, we hope to overcome any problems and are well prepared to face the situation,” he added.