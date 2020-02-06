2,61,360 homes sold in 2019, city accounts for over 50,000: Study

The home market in the county grew substantially during calendar year 2019 with metros leading the trend, as per a study released by Trespect, the B2C arm of Anarock Consulting, a realty advisory.

As per the study, 80,869 homes were sold in Mumbai, 50,447 in Bengaluru, 46,917 in Delhi-NCR and 40,788 homes were sold in Pune, 16,589 in Hyderabad, 13,930 in Kolkata and 11,820 homes in Chennai.

Sunil Mishra, CEO of Trespect, said Bengaluru has witnessed a healthy 14% growth in new launches, with those in the mid-segment (₹40 lakh to ₹80 lakh) accounting for a 42% share while the affordable segment units (below ₹40 lakh) constituted a 30% share of the total new homes added in 2019.

Top markets

Sarjapur Road and Whitefield in east Bengaluru were among the top five micro markets that recorded maximum new home launches last year, he said.

Bengaluru’s unsold home inventory has come down to 62,816 units, according to the study.