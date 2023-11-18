November 18, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST

As the Indian team has set itself up for an epic final in the cricket World Cup on November 19, fans of the game in Bengaluru, like the rest of the country, are gearing up to catch the men in blue in action, in style. Having won all the games in this edition of the World Cup, India will play Australia in the final on Sunday.

Fans, who are excited enough to want to fly to Ahmedabad to watch the final in the stadium, are staring at flights tickets whose prices start at ₹26,000.

Many fans are planning to flock to community screenings across Bengaluru to cheer team India’s return to the World Cup final after over a decade. Pubs and sports bars are expecting a significant crowd on Sunday.

Kushalppa, assistant manager of Social on Church Street, said that they have already got around 90 reservations, as they are screening the final. They have come up with a specially curated menu for the World Cup, namely Stadi-YUM, and those who order from this menu will have specially arranged spin-the-wheel games, cricket VR games as well as pop quizzes surrounding the World Cup.

Allister Braganza, Senior Regional Business Manager, Social, said, “Generally, Sundays are anyway full, but now we’ll host at least 150 extra people in all out branches. We have a special World Cup menu of 10 dishes, and special beer. Most people have booked tables of 6-8, and everyone seems to be looking forward to experience this moment with their friends. It’s going to be fun.”

SkyDeck by Sherlock’s on M.G. Road is also expecting a large crowd after having sold out all seats for screenings of the FIFA World Cup. “Reservations have already started for the weekend. I am overwhelmed because I am looking forward to seeing India win for the third time,” said Mohinder Poojari, manager of SkyDeck. The pub has fixed two LED walls specially for the World Cup screenings.

Arbor Brewing Company, which is screening the World Cup finale, has a specially curated menu for the World Cup matches. The day’s menu comprises dishes that reflect the cuisines of the teams that are playing on that particular day. Srishti Chargir, marketing associate of the pub, said, “As the teams compete, so do the dishes in their menu.”

Prafulla Rayappagari, who runs Deck of Brews, off Marathahalli ring road, said, “We’re expecting 300-400 people. We want to keep the hype going. So, we’ve organised face painting, giveaways and a quiz. When everyone stops everything they’re doing— the waiters, customers, everyone— and stand in solidarity, it’s a sight to witness.”

Clubs are set to screen the match for their members. Other than pubs and restaurants around Bengaluru, apartment complexes are organising community screenings for the World Cup finale.

Almas Parveen, a resident of an apartment complex in Electronics City, said, “We’ve all pooled in money for a projector, and to set up food stalls. We’ve been watching all the matches together. We’re really excited, especially to watch the final.”

Tarun Madan, a fintech employee and Whitefield resident, will be attending the historic match. “I’ll be going to Ahmedabad to watch the match. I’m very excited and happy that India made it to the final. I had tickets for the final. They were expensive, but they will definitely be worth the price since India will be there.”

Rajeev Banduni, Jakkur resident, said, “Cricket is a religion in India. It binds everyone together. It’s good fun watching the game. We’ll all be watching the final together in the clubhouse. The excitement is bigger when watching with the community. We, as Indians, invest a lot of our emotions in the sport and on the team. This year, since we’re in the final, it’ll be incredibly exciting, emotional, and a moment of celebration.”

Others are happy to witness the moment in the comfort of their homes.

Mohammed Suhail, resident of Indiranagar, said, “For the first time in 12 years, we’ve reached a point where India can finish with no loss. All my friends are coming home to watch the match. I remember last time India played Australia in a final, I was in class 8. They lost badly, I had tears in my eyes. I have full hope that they’ll redeem themselves this time.”

Air ticket prices to Ahmedabad skyrocket

With India taking on Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on November 19, cricket fans from Bengaluru, who intend to watch the final live in the stadium, will have to shell out a fortune in case they have not already booked air tickets.

Flight fares on the route had shot up to ₹84,000, but the good news was that a few seats were available (when we checked). On November 16 afternoon, a few seats on Vistara airlines portal showed fares ranging from ₹57,032 to ₹74,031 (economy standard, and economy flexi category) for a ticket from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad on November 18, the eve of the final. The fare for premium economy value and premium economy standard was in the range from ₹82,944 to ₹84,527. These flights were not direct flights, but stopover flights with flying time ranging from three to 10 hours.

On Indigo, fares for direct flights between the two cities for November 18 ranged from ₹26,999 to ₹30,000. For the lone Akasa airline non-stop flight on November 18, the fare was ₹26,362. Seats on Air India flights to Ahmedabad from Bengaluru for November 17 and 18 were sold out.