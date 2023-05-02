26 Sudan evacuees belonging to Karnataka arrive in Kochi

May 02, 2023 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - Bengaluru:

Twenty-six Sudan evacuees from Karnataka arrived in Kochi on Monday as part of Operation Kaveri.

“Today we had a flight bringing 184 evacuees from Sudan. Landed in Cochin International Airport at 6 am. Of which 26 hailed from Karnataka. We had 148 male and 36 female amongst the evacuees,” said Manoj Rajan, commissioner, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority and Nodal Officer.

With this, a total of 281 Karnataka evacuees from Sudan have returned to India.

So far, the evacuees have arrived in five batches. The first batch of five evacuees arrived in Mumbai on April 27 followed by 122 in Bengaluru on April 28.

On April 29, three evacuees arrived in Delhi and on April 30, another 125 evacuees landed in Bengaluru, and the fifth batch of 26 evacuees arrived on Monday.

Of the 281 evacuees, 131 belong to Shivamogga, 27 to Mysuru, and 24 each from Bengaluru and Davangere.

On Monday’s flight, 19 returnees belonged to Mysuru, five were from Dakshina Kannada, and two from Bengaluru.