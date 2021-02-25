26 positive COVID-19 cases in third city cluster

25 February 2021 07:48 IST

The tests were carried out in SJR Watermark Apartment at Ambalipura

With six more residents testing positive for COVID-19, there are now a total of 26 cases at SJR Watermark Apartment at Ambalipura, the third cluster in the city.

According to information provided by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday, 1,055 people, including residents, domestic help, drivers and security personnel, were tested for COVID-19. Of these, 10 tested positive between February 18 and 21, another 10 on February 22. On February 23, six people tested positive.

As of Wednesday, a total of 1,140 samples had been collected for testing. The reports of samples collected on Wednesday are expected on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising