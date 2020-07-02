26 COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru central prison

Bengaluru

02 July 2020 20:01 IST

Of them, 20 are undertrials

A total of 26 people — 20 undertrials and six staffers — have tested positive for COVID-19 in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. These are the first cases being reported from the jail and is a cause for concern as it is the most overcrowded prison in the State with over 5,000 inmates.

A senior prison official said that all 26 cases were reported from isolated barracks that house nearly 400 undertrials who had been admitted into the prison in the last one month and among guards. Of them, only 137 undertrials and guards have been tested to date. Others will be tested soon, sources said. All those who tested positive are asymptomatic and have been shifted to the COVID-19 Care Centre at Haj Bhavan, said officials.

Prison officials downplayed the threat of the disease breaking out in the prison. “All new undertrials have been kept in separate barracks and we have ensured that they do not come into contact with other inmates. So the situation is under control and there is very low probability of a breakout in the prison,” said a senior official from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

There have been several cases of suspects and accused who have been arrested testing positive, resulting in police personnel going into quarantine and stations sealed. “Other suspects who may have been with them but whose tests came back negative at the time, were lodged in the prison as undertrials. They are now testing positive for COVID-19. We have decided to be careful before taking in those who are contacts of COVID-19 positive suspects as well,” the official added.

Sources said a strict quarantine system is likely to be put in place for all new undertrials in the prison, sources said. Meanwhile, Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station in the city has been sealed and several of its personnel sent into quarantine after three of the nine murder suspects arrested recently tested positive for COVID-19.