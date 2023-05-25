255 trees uprooted, 1050 branches broken due to pre-monsoons

May 25, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Bengaluru

About 255 trees were uprooted due to moderate to heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds in the last five days. As many as 1,050 branches were broken in the city, said Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Commissioner, BBMP.

Mr. Giri Nath on Wednesday visited flood-affected areas in parts of the city to take stock of the situation and instructed a slew of measures to officials to avert flooding during the monsoon.

In the Rajajinagar Assembly constituency, he inspected works related to the clearing of fallen trees and branches. The forest wing of the BBMP lifted the huge trunks using cranes. While directing the officials to complete the work soon, the forest officials informed him that in many parts of the city, work had been already completed.

At Belakanahalli in the Bommanahalli zone, Mr. Giri Nath instructed storm-water drain officials to ensure rajakaluve does not overflow. He also asked officials to clear the debris in waterlogged areas.

Near Rainbow Drive Layout where trees were fallen on the roads obstructing traffic movement, the officials were directed to hire private workers and clear it immediately to ensure the safety of commuters on Sarjapura road.