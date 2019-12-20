255 people arrested

Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, a young woman came to Town Hall with a placard and began a speech on how the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would destroy the democratic fabric of the nation.

When the police approached her, she objected and said that she was not violating the prohibitory order as she was standing alone.

By noon, Town Hall, Mysore Bank Circle and other surrounding areas were teeming with people. The police were caught unawares.

By the evening, they had registered eight cases and arrested 255 people.“The arrested were let out on bail,” said Umesh Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (West Division). Cases have been filed at SJ Park and Halasuru police station.

“We underestimated the magnitude of the protest, and never expected this many people,” said a senior police officer.

The police had to call for 10 more platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police, as the existing 40 could not handle the crowds. “Considering the crowd, we gave up trying to convince people to leave and only ensured that there was no law and order situation.”

Bhaskar Rao, City Police Commissioner, held a meeting with the senior police officials on Thursday evening to chalk out strategies for Friday’s security.