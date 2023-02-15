ADVERTISEMENT

2,500 children from underprivileged communities witness Aero India show in Bengaluru

February 15, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

This is a joint initiative of the Social Welfare Department, Government of Karnataka with Indian Air Force

The Hindu Bureau

150 students from Valmiki Ashrama School, Ambedkar Vasati Shaale and Valmiki Vasathi Shaale residential schools from Bengaluru Rural areas witness the Aero India 2023 air show at the Yelahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru on February 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a first, more than 2,500 students belonging to economically weaker sections of the society hailing from Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste and Backward class communities from various remote parts of Karnataka, have been given an opportunity to witness the Aero India 2023 show.

A defence release said the opportunity left an indelible mark in the minds of the students, inspiring and motivating them to pursue their dreams and ambitions in the aerospace industry.

On Tuesday, February 14, 150 students hailing from the Valmiki Ashrama School, Ambedkar Vasati Shaale and Valmiki Vasathi Shaale residential schools from Bengaluru Rural areas witnessed this extravaganza.

This joint initiative of the Social Welfare Department, Government of Karnataka with Indian Air Force is a defining moment for more than 2,500 children from about 300 government residential schools to open their minds and use this platform as a runway to soar to newer heights, the note said.

Related Topics

Bangalore

