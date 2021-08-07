250 mobile phones, suspected to be stolen, seized

Bengaluru

07 August 2021 01:59 IST

Acting on a tip-off that a gang was trying to sell high-end mobile phones in a car, the Kalasipalya police raided and arrested three men and recovered 250 mobile phones, estimated to be worth about ₹26 lakh, and various weapons from the car.

The arrested have been identified as Raju, Mohammed Rafiq, both from Andhra Pradesh, and Nizamuddin from Kerala. The prime accused, Anand, also from Andhra Pradesh, is still at large.

The police are probing the source of these phones. “We suspect the gang was into mobile snatching in the neighbouring State as many of the phones seem to be used ones. Or they may have broken into a mobile shop and stolen them. A probe is on,” an officer said.