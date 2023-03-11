HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

25 pigeons stolen from businessman’s house

March 11, 2023 05:20 am | Updated 05:20 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation

Image for representation | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The Varthur police are on the lookout of a gang which stole 25 pairs of pigeons kept at a farm house of a businessman on Dommasandra main road in Gunjur on Tuesday night.

The complainant Aravind G.M. received the pigeons as a gift from his friend and he had been taking care of them for the last four years. On Saturday night, he was alerted by his neighbour about a gang which was robbing the pigeons and escaped. Armed with a licensed gun, he chased the gang with his son, managed to pin down two of them after a tough fight, and later handed them over to the police.

The police have booked the duo under theft case are now on the lookout for the other accused, who are presently on the run. One of the pigeons managed to escape and returned to the house the next day, but the family is now eagerly awaiting, hoping to get back the birds.

The police suspect that the gang used to steal pigeons to be used for races. The total cost of the stolen pigeons is estimated to be around ₹20,000, the police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.