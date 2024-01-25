25% of cases registered in Karnataka, 10% in Bengaluru City related to cybercrimes

January 25, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

With 25% of the total cases registered across Karnataka and 10% of the total number of cases registered in the city related to cybercrimes, the Director General and Inspector General of Police, Alok Mohan, said the focus would be given to cybercrime cases this year.

Speaking after a review meeting with senior officials here on Thursday, January 25, Alok Mohan said considering the growing number of cybercrimes and narcotics cases, the department is working towards capacity building, augmentation of resources, and training of all police personnel to investigate cybercrime cases.

The department is also aiming for a narcotics-free State and working towards achieving the goal, he added. “It’s a daily war waged by the police against narcotics, organised crime, and anti-social elements. There is no deadline set to tackle this problem. The police have been instructed to act immediately and not allow any crime to flourish,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a question about the strength of the police personnel, Alok Mohan said that the city has around 20,000 police personnel for a city with a 1.2 crore population to maintain law and order. “It is not about the number, but the quality and efficiency that matters,” he said, referring to a famous quote, “You don’t win a war by numbers.”

To tackle the growing drug menace effectively, additional posts of senior police officials have been created to supervise the investigations and take them to a logical end. The CID is also training police officials on capacity building to ensure that all police officials in the next six months would be capable of investigating cybercrimes, he added.

Alok Mohan appreciated the traffic management in the city and said that the situation is under control despite the increasing number of vehicles in the city.

He also said there will be zero tolerance for moral policing and there is no question of sparing anyone involved.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.