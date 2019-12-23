25 more organisations show interest in Adopt-A-Street programme

Around 25 organisations have evinced interest in adopting over 30 roads in the city under the Adopt-A-Street programme of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Already, as many as 10 roads in the central business district have been adopted by India Rising Trust. After adopting these roads, the organisations work with the BBMP in ensuring that visual cleanliness is maintained.

On Monday, representatives from several organisations, including corporates and trusts, met BBMP's Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep to discuss the adoption programme.

In a release, the BBMP has said that any road could be adopted and the organisation will have to work with BBMP to clear black spots, remove posters, plant saplings on medians, lodge complaints against malfunctioning street lights, unauthorised OFC, flexes and banners using the Fix My Street app.

A board carrying the name of the road and organisation that has adopted it would be installed by the BBMP, as no space will be provided to advertise the same.

To adopt a street, interested organisations may write to adoptastreetbbmp@gmail.com for details. Once finalised, the BBMP will sign a memorandum of understanding with the organisation to formalise the adoption.