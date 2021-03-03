₹25 lakh seized from house of suspended official

03 March 2021 07:48 IST

Devendrappa, Assistant Director, Town Planning, BBMP is under investigation for allegedly taking a bribe of over ₹20 lakh

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday raided a house in Amruth Nagar, owned by Devendrappa, the now suspended Assistant Director, Town Planning, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, who is under investigation for allegedly taking a bribe of over ₹20 lakh. They also raided the Halasuru residence of his close aide, Srinivasa Murthy.

“During the raids, we recovered around ₹25 lakh in cash, documents of bank deposits amounting to ₹45 lakh, household items valued at ₹10 lakh, and 680 gram of silver articles,” said a senior official. The team also found a document of a site in Kempegowda Layout, four four-wheelers and one bike.

On February 5, Devendrappa was caught red-handed taking a bribe of ₹27.4 lakh from the owner of a brewery to issue an Occupancy Certificate (OC). During a raid at his residence, ACB officials found several bank accounts, fixed deposits, 120 bottles of liquor and 430 files with seals of the chief engineer, executive engineer and joint commissioner of the BBMP.

ACB officials are examining the documents found during the raids.