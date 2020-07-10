₹25 lakh compensation for family of tahsildar

10 July 2020 22:12 IST

The last rites of tahsildar B.K. Chandramouli was held in his native village Kadiregowdanapalya in Tumakuru district, with all State honours, on Friday.

Mr. Chandramouli was stabbed to death by a landowner when he had gone to conduct a survey in connection with a boundary dispute in Toppanahalli, Bangarpet on Thursday evening.

The accused Venkatapathy, 65, is a retired school headmaster. He has been arrested.

Chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa expressed his condolences and announced ₹25 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased, and a government job to one member of the family.