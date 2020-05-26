Bengaluru

₹2.5 crore upgrade for Bengaluru police’s dog squad

Members of the dog squad demonstrating new training techniques during the inauguration of the newly modified dog activity park at Adugodi on Tuesday.

Members of the dog squad demonstrating new training techniques during the inauguration of the newly modified dog activity park at Adugodi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR

City Armed Reserve police campus at Adugodi gets a dog activity park

The city police dog squad is not only getting better facilities but is also being expanded. “As many as 50 dogs will be inducted into the squad to strengthen policing,” said Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a dog activity park at the City Armed Reserve police campus in Adugodi. Apart from a play area, the park includes facilities to train dogs to not only sniff out explosives but also narcotics.

“We need more dogs that are trained to sniff out narcotics. The new dogs that will be inducted into the squad will be trained in this aspect as well,” a senior police officer said adding they will also be trained for assault.

The State government has granted ₹2.5 crore for upgrading the dog squad, of which the park is the first project. It will be followed by the induction of 50 more dogs, kennels and other infrastructure to train them.

Mr. Rao said that it was decided to hire the services of renowned dog psychologist Amrut Hiranya.

Plans are also under way to appoint female police constables as dog handlers in the near future. Presently, all dog handlers are men.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 8:55:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/25-crore-upgrade-for-bengaluru-polices-dog-squad/article31680489.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY