₹2.5 crore upgrade for Bengaluru police’s dog squad

The city police dog squad is not only getting better facilities but is also being expanded. “As many as 50 dogs will be inducted into the squad to strengthen policing,” said Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a dog activity park at the City Armed Reserve police campus in Adugodi. Apart from a play area, the park includes facilities to train dogs to not only sniff out explosives but also narcotics.

“We need more dogs that are trained to sniff out narcotics. The new dogs that will be inducted into the squad will be trained in this aspect as well,” a senior police officer said adding they will also be trained for assault.

The State government has granted ₹2.5 crore for upgrading the dog squad, of which the park is the first project. It will be followed by the induction of 50 more dogs, kennels and other infrastructure to train them.

Mr. Rao said that it was decided to hire the services of renowned dog psychologist Amrut Hiranya.

Plans are also under way to appoint female police constables as dog handlers in the near future. Presently, all dog handlers are men.