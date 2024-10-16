244 caretakers register with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to participate in initiative to feed stray dogs

As many as 244 caretakers have come forward to participate in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) new initiative to feed stray dogs, launched as part of ‘Festival of Dogs’ on October 17. This programme is part of the BBMP’s broader plan to tackle the growing stray dog issue and reduce dog-bite cases in Bengaluru.

The BBMP, in collaboration with animal activists, pourakarmikas, and hotel owners, aims to ensure stray dogs are adequately fed, reducing aggressive behaviour often linked to food scarcity. The initiative will be piloted in areas like Manjunathnagar, Bagalagunte, and Pottery Town by December, where stray dogs will be provided with meals sourced from leftover food from restaurants, Indira Canteens, and other donors.

Registered volunteers, along with pourakarmikas, will identify feeding spots and times to ensure the safety of both humans and animals. The programme will be structured to avoid large gatherings of dogs in one area, preventing potential aggressive interactions. Pourakarmikas will receive training and safety gear to aid them in their new role as dog feeders.

“Our effort is to reduce the distance between us and animals,” said Suralkar Vikas Kishor, Special Commissioner of BBMP’s Animal Husbandry Department.