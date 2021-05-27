24,214 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on May 27

476 deaths were recorded

Karnataka on Thursday reported 24,214 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 25,23,998. Of these, 5,949 cases are from Bengaluru Urban district.

With 476 deaths, the toll rose to 27,405. This is apart from 20 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 31,459 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 20,94,369. The State now has 4,02,203 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 17.59%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.96%.

As many as 1,37,643 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,07,758 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,91,98,945.