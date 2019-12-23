240 trees to make way for metro infrastructure

As many as 240 trees – 132 trees in Kadugodi plantation and 108 trees in U.M. Kaval – will have to make way for construction of Namma Metro depots.

Of the trees identified for axing, there is a possibility of transplanting 12 in Kadugodi plantation. The matter is now before an expert committee that has been constituted as per the directions of the High Court to consider applications seeking permission to fell trees, including for metro projects.

As per the plan for Phase II of Namma Metro, the C is acquiring 18.11 hectares of forest land in Kadugodi plantation and 0.71 hectares in U.M. Kaval.

At Kadugodi, the BMRCL is building a depot as part of the extension of Purple Line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield. The land at U.M. Kaval is required for a depot.

A senior official said, “The issue of felling trees in both the locations is now before the expert committee. Earlier, the forest cell of the BBMP used to take a call on tree felling for infrastructure projects in the city limits, but now the expert committee takes the final call. The committee has asked us to study how many trees could be translocated. In Kadugodi, 12 trees have been identified for transplantation. We will go by the directions of the committee.”

B.L. Yashwanth Chavan, Chief PRO of BMRCL, said, “The State government has already given working permission for the BMRCL to carry out the work. At Kadugodi, the contractor has started the preliminary work that includes land filling. The issue of tree felling is before the committee. We will go by its directions. Rest of the work will be done after obtain necessary permission.”

For compensatory afforestation, the BMRCL had provided 29 acres near Dandeli Kali Tiger Reserve and 16 acres in Thippagondanahalli to the Forest Department.

It took several years for the BMRCL to get the land from the Forest Department.

Under Phase II, the BMRCL has been facing issues with land acquisition at various locations. Delay in acquisition of NICE land at Kanakapura Road, Tumakuru Road, Hosur Road and Mysuru Road has led to delays.

The matter had even reached the Chief Minister and it was decided that BMRCL will go ahead with acquisition of the required number of properties.