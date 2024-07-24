ADVERTISEMENT

24-year-old woman from Bihar stabbed to death in PG accommodation in Koramangala in Bengaluru

Updated - July 24, 2024 01:04 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 12:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Police suspect that the crime occurred around 11.10 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

The assailant, according to the police, was known to the victim.  | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

A 24-year-old private firm employee was stabbed to death at a paying guest accommodation at Koramangala in Bengaluru on July 23.

The deceased, Kruthi Kumari, was a native of Bihar. She worked in a private firm. She was staying in a ladies PG in VGR Layout .

The assailant, according to the police, was known to her. The culprit visited her room on the third floor around 11.10 p.m., stabbed her multiple times and slashed her neck before fleeing from the spot.

The incident brought to light security lapses on the part of the PG accommodation management.

DCP (South East) Sara Fathima visited the spot and supervised the investigation. The police are examining CCTV camera footage to track the accused.

