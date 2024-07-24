A 24-year-old private firm employee was stabbed to death at a paying guest accommodation at Koramangala in Bengaluru on July 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, Kruthi Kumari, was a native of Bihar. She worked in a private firm. She was staying in a ladies PG in VGR Layout .

The assailant, according to the police, was known to her. The culprit visited her room on the third floor around 11.10 p.m., stabbed her multiple times and slashed her neck before fleeing from the spot.

The incident brought to light security lapses on the part of the PG accommodation management.

DCP (South East) Sara Fathima visited the spot and supervised the investigation. The police are examining CCTV camera footage to track the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.