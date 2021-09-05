24 students, staff test positive in another nursing college

A BBMP health worker collects swabs for COVID-19 tests at the KSR station, in Bengaluru, on Saturday.

05 September 2021 04:05 IST

90% of the students and staff of the nursing college had received the first dose of the vaccination, while 10% of the staff were fully vaccinated

As many as 24 students and teachers of another nursing college in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. Some of the students of Dhanwantri Nursing College, Chikkabanavara in Dasarahalli zone, are said to have been in contact with the students of Christian Nursing College in Horamavu, who tested positive a few days ago. This is the third nursing college in the State to report a cluster in the past few days.

Of the 24, seven are boys, fourteen girls and three are teachers. All the students have been shifted to COVID-19 Care Centres, while the teachers have been placed under home quarantine.The BBMP’s triage report stated that 90% of the students and staff of the college had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, while 10% of the staff were fully vaccinated.

Sources said that BBMP had tested around 470 primary and secondary contacts, including a total of 450 students. The RT-PCR tests were conducted between August 30 and September 3. Sources added that 18 rooms of the boys’ hostel and 11 rooms of the girls’ hostel had been declared as micro containment zones.

It was only recently that 34 students of Christian College of Nursing in Horamavu had tested positive. The civic body had identified multiple sources of infection and concluded that it could not be travel history, though many of the infected were from neighbouring Kerala and West Bengal. The college and hostel buildings have been sealed since.

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences also issued a circular on September 2 to all its affiliated colleges to be vigilant and monitor students returning from other States.