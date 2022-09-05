24 fire tenders, 10 boats deployed in South and South-East divisions for rescue missions

Imran Gowhar Bengaluru
September 05, 2022 20:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 24 fire tenders, 200 Fire and Emergency Services personnel, and 10 boats were pressed into service for rescue operations in South-East and South divisions since Sunday night.

The teams have been given the task of removing water from areas and roads, Hemanth Kumar K., District Fire officer, South Fire Station, said.

Many low-lying areas, including the Kanteerava indoor stadium and chief fire station office at high grounds, M.S. building, and other government buildings, were flooded. The worst-affected areas included Domlur, Bellandur, Koramangala, HSR Layout, Sarjapur, Marathahalli, HAL, Yemlur, Hosur Road, and Nallurahalli.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Many teams are working in shifts to pump water out and getting those people stranded out using boats, Mr. Kumar said. The situation in the affected areas is going to be bad as it will take some more days for it to become normal, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app