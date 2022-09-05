24 fire tenders, 10 boats deployed in South and South-East divisions for rescue missions

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 24 fire tenders, 200 Fire and Emergency Services personnel, and 10 boats were pressed into service for rescue operations in South-East and South divisions since Sunday night.

The teams have been given the task of removing water from areas and roads, Hemanth Kumar K., District Fire officer, South Fire Station, said.

Many low-lying areas, including the Kanteerava indoor stadium and chief fire station office at high grounds, M.S. building, and other government buildings, were flooded. The worst-affected areas included Domlur, Bellandur, Koramangala, HSR Layout, Sarjapur, Marathahalli, HAL, Yemlur, Hosur Road, and Nallurahalli.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many teams are working in shifts to pump water out and getting those people stranded out using boats, Mr. Kumar said. The situation in the affected areas is going to be bad as it will take some more days for it to become normal, he added.