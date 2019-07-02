24 arrested for rooster fight

The police raided Chamundeshawari saw mill in Hulle Gowdana Doddi on the outskirts of the city and arrested 24 persons who were involved in gambling on a rooster fight.

Rooster fight is a form of gambling where sharp knives are tied to the legs of birds that are made to fight while punters gamble on the winner rooster.

By the time police reached the spot and secured the area, two roosters were already dead. The police rescued two more roosters, which were readied to fight the next round.

The owner of the saw mill, identified as Shivakumar, had organised the event. He managed to escape.

According to the police, Shivakumar had collected ₹50 from punters as entry fee. The punters were placing bets ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,000 on the roosters.

The accused have been booked under the Cruelty to Animals Act and also for violating SC guidelines against rooster fight.