Bengaluru

₹2.39 lakh collected as fine for not wearing mask

The BBMP has collected ₹2.39 lakh in fine from residents of the city for not wearing masks in public places. In a circular that was issued recently, the BBMP said not wearing a mask would attract a fine of ₹1,000. It will be ₹2,000 for the subsequent offence. On the first day, it collected ₹51,700. On Sunday it collected ₹98,350, and on Monday ₹89,455.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 4, 2020 10:39:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/239-lakh-collected-as-fine-for-not-wearing-mask/article31504516.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY