₹2.39 lakh collected as fine for not wearing mask

The BBMP has collected ₹2.39 lakh in fine from residents of the city for not wearing masks in public places. In a circular that was issued recently, the BBMP said not wearing a mask would attract a fine of ₹1,000. It will be ₹2,000 for the subsequent offence. On the first day, it collected ₹51,700. On Sunday it collected ₹98,350, and on Monday ₹89,455.