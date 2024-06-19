232 species observed in Tarahunise lake following rejuvenation, says report

A biodiversity survey report of the Tarahunise lake in north Bengaluru has revealed the observation of 232 species in the lake following its rejuvenation a few years ago.

The lake was dug around 1964. However, for the past three decades, it was largely dry barring a few pools of water. It was used primarily as a grazing ground by locals.

What was done

A few years ago, treated water was pumped into the lake from the Hebbal-Nagwara STP, and flexible workspace provider WeWork India began restoration work in 2022. After adopting the lake, it carried out bund stabilisation, created a biodiversity park, and floating wetlands, besides installing fences, litter bins, and community bins.

According to the report, field surveys were systematically carried out bi-weekly, from October, 2023, to December, 2023, to assess the biodiversity surrounding a lake ecosystem.

Today the lake is 34.15 acres and the water is spread across 32,32 acres. The volume of water when the lake is full is about 196 million litres.

“The revelation of 3,272 organisms underscores the richness defining this environment, while the identification of 232 species emphasizes the diversity inherent in this ecologically vibrant region,” the report states.

Different families

The report further adds: “Breaking down the numbers further, the avian population is characterised by 14 orders and 47 families. Amphibians exhibit one order and two families; reptiles showcase one order and five families; mammals present two orders and four families; spiders manifest one order and six families, butterflies demonstrate one order and five families, and dragonflies and damselflies exhibit one order and four families. The trees in this ecosystem are categorised into 11 orders and 11 families.”

Birds return

Migratory birds from other countries have also returned to the lake following the restoration.

The report, which has been submitted to the Anonymous Indian Charitable Trust, said that the lake’s waters contribute to the irrigation needs of the fertile land, ensuring the prosperity of agricultural practices that form the backbone of local economies.

