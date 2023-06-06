ADVERTISEMENT

23-year-old found murdered in Bengaluru flat, police searching for her friend

June 06, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Police suspect that the victim was smothered to death with a pillow. An attempt appears to have been made to hang her from the ceiling fan with her dupatta to make it look like suicide

The Hindu Bureau

The murder came to light when the victim’s flatmate returned from work in the evening on June 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: Image for representation only

A 23-year-old private firm employee was found murdered in her flat at Kodihalli in Jeevan Bima Nagar. Police are looking for her friend who is on the run.

23-year-old Akanksha, who was found murdered at her flat in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police have formed four special teams to track down the accused, who is from Delhi and is working in Hyderabad. He came to meet the victim, Akanksha, before allegedly smothering her to death .

The murder came to light when Akanksha’s flatmate returned from work on Monday June 5 evening. Akanksha was found lying on the floor with a dupatta tied around her neck.

Based on a complaint, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body. They were informed by the flatmate that a youth, Arpith, had come to see Akanksha on June 5.

The police have formed four special teams to track down the accused, Arpith, who is on the run. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Akanksha and Arpith used to work in Hyderabad. A few months ago, Akanksha shifted to Bengaluru to work in a private firm. She was sharing a flat.

Police suspect that Akanksha was smothered to death with a pillow. An attempt appears to have been made to hang her from the ceiling fan with her dupatta to make it look like suicide.

The police have alerted all airports and are have circulated Arpith’s photograph.

