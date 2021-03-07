23-year-old engineering graduate jumps in front of train

A 23-year-old B.Tech graduate, who had recently recovered from COVID-19, reportedly jumped in front of a moving passenger train at Aravantikepalya near Anekal on Friday, around 8.30 p.m. The deceased, Suneel Kumar, was a resident of Mayasandra, said the police.
The loco pilot of the passenger train alerted the guards and the Baiyappanahalli railway police.
“Suneel left home around 6 p.m. after informing his mother that he was going for a walk,” said a senior police official. When he did not return, even by midnight, his parents started searching for him, only to be informed by the police of his death. “We are trying to ascertain why he would take such an extreme step,” said the official.
The police are consulting medical professionals after the boy’s father, Suryanarayana Swamy, said that Suneel was hospitalised for COVID-19 a month ago. “The family says that he underwent a personality change. He stopped interacting with them and remained aloof. Worried about his mental health, his parents sought professional counselling,” the senior police official added.
The Baiyappanahalli police have taken up a case and are investigating.
(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)
