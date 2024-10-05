23-year-old dies in road accident  

A 23-year-old man, Seshadri, died on Friday night after being knocked down by a lorry near Dasarahalli metro station. A case has been registered at the Peenya traffic police station.

He was a resident of a slum near Rajagopalanagar and was working as a daily wage worker. On Friday, around 10 p.m., he was returning from work on Tumakuru Road when a speeding lorry rammed into his bike from behind. He died at the scene after suffering serious head injuries.

According to a police official, the lorry driver fled after the accident. The Peenya traffic police soon arrived at the spot and moved the body to Victoria Hospital. The police said they had summoned the owner of the lorry to the station. A search for the driver is on. The victim is survived by his parents and a younger sister.

According to the data of Bengaluru Traffic Police, there have been 582 fatal accidents, in which 596 people died, up until August.