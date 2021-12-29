23 residents in Bengaluru apartment complex test positive for COVID-19

A major cluster has been detected in an apartment in Rajajinagar after 23 residents tested positive for COVID-19. The BBMP health officials have now collected samples from these persons and sent them for genome sequencing.

According to BBMP’s chief health officer (public health) Balasundar, the cases have been detected in multiple floors of the two towers in the apartment complex. The civic body has now closed all common spaces, including gyms and swimming pool, and extended the micro containment measures to include one floor above and below the flat where the infected persons reside, he said.

He also said that the source of infection has been traced to a badminton event that was held at the apartment complex on December 18. It is said that around 77 residents participated/ attended the event. “Two to three days after the event, some residents reported some mild symptoms. They voluntarily got tested,” he said. He also said that though some residents had travel history, none of them had travelled to and returned from any of the high risk countries.

Stating that this is was one of the major clusters now in the city, he said that the jurisdictional health officials had been asked to submit a written report on the cluster.

Meanwhile, according to the BBMP COVID-19 war room report on December 27, there are 93 containment zones, with the highest (30) reported in Bommanahalli zone, followed by South (19), Mahadevapura (14), East (13). West and Yelahanka zones have six each, while there are five in Rajarajeshwarinagar zone. There is none in Dasarahalli zone. The report also states that there are a total of 6,063 active cases in the city, with the active rate being 0.48%. While the positivity rate is 0.56%, the recovery rate is 98.22%.