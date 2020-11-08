2,258 new cases, 22 deaths in Karnataka

As many as 2,235 persons were discharged on Saturday

Karnataka on Saturday reported 2,258 new cases taking the total number of cases to 8,44,147. With 22 deaths, the toll rose to 11,369. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths.

As many as 2,235 persons were discharged on Saturday taking the total number of recoveries to 7,99,439. Of the remaining 33,320 active cases, 887 patients are being monitored in ICUs.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.12%, Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.97%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,046 cases taking the tally to 3,47,748. With seven of the 22 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 3,945. Active cases in Bengaluru touched 17,978.

As many as 1,06,317 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 78,494 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 86,20,970.