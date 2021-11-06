224 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru

06 November 2021 22:27 IST

Karnataka on Saturday reported 224 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of positive cases to 29,89,713. Bengaluru Urban district recorded 148 fresh cases, the maximum across the State.

Five patients succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday, one each in Belagavi, Bidar, Mandya, Kolar, and Koppal. No deaths were reported in Bengaluru Urgan. With this, the death toll rose to 38,107. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 317 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,43,487. At present, there are 8,090 active patients across Karnataka. The positivity rate for the day was 0.37%, while the case fatality rate was 2.23%.

Around 59,144 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 50,466 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,12,76,935.