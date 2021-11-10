222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old patient

‘This was done while preserving the uterus’

Doctors at Sakra World Hospital removed 222 fibroids from the uterus of a 34-year-old woman. This was done while preserving the patient’s uterus completely, stated the hospital in a press release. Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths made up of muscle and fibrous tissue and can vary in size and shape.

In a press release, Shanthala Thuppanna, senior consultant and head-Obstetrics & Gynaecology, said the patient’s fibroids were spread throughout the left side of her uterus, and very near to important structures in the abdomen which made her surgery complicated. “We were able to remove all these fibroids in her uterus that appeared compressed in the MRI scan, without any complications in a four-and-a-half-hour surgical procedure,” she stated.