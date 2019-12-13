221 cases against 41 developers for compensation recovery

The Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KRERA) recently published a list of promoters with pending land revenue arrears. There are as many as 221 such cases against 41 developers, amounting to ₹81.48 crore which developers, builders and promoters owe to aggrieved homebuyers following judgments in their favour by RERA.

In a letter written by KRERA Secretary K.S. Latha Kumari to Bengaluru DC G.N. Shivamurthy, the authority had pointed out how so far, only ₹3.07 lakh had been recovered, and this was a complaint brought to the notice of the authority repeatedly by homebuyers.

Homebuyers, who have been flagging the issue of delay in compensation since a while now, are also questioning the low number of cases that have reached the DC’s office for recovery. M.S. Shankar from the Forum for People's Collective Efforts, Karnataka Chapter, said of 1,595 judgments delivered, only 221 have gone for recovery to the DC office for attachment of property or recovery of compensation from the builder as per as the land revenue act.

“No one has received compensation so far. KRERA does not have power to recover money. The DC will now give notices to builders. The entire process will go on for another five to 10 years. The recovery process initiated by KRERA is only eyewash. But the Act has provisions for KRERA to levy 5% of project cost as penalty if RERA orders are not honoured by the developers,” said Mr. Shankar. Homebuyers also stressed on the need to sensitise revenue officials on speeding up the recovery process on orders issued by RERA. “A separate recovery wing should be constituted with officials from Revenue Department and RERA to speed up this process, they said.

Conciliation cell

Earlier, KRERA had also announced the formation of a Conciliation and Dispute Resolution Cell which will consist of a panel that includes representatives from the home buyers’ associations, as well as developers and promoters, for those cases wherein parties are “desirous of undertaking conciliation process to ensure participative decision making and mutually win-win situations.”