May 04, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a foreign currency smuggling racket on May 29. They caught a 22-year-old youth from Chennai (Tamil Nadu) for allegedly trying to smuggle currency notes to Bangkok (Thailand).

Based on specific intelligence, a team of officials intercepted the passenger, who was travelling to Bangkok from Bengaluru. An examination of the hand baggage of the passenger revealed foreign currency in U.S. dollars, Thai baht, and Malaysian ringgit with a value equivalent to ₹49.82 lakh, and Indian currency amounting to ₹0.45 lakh. The passenger was trying to smuggle a total of ₹50.27 lakh, officials said.

The foreign and Indian currency were seized and the passenger was arrested. Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the source and the network, officials added.

