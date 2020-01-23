22 pourakarmikas not paid for 20 months

Suguna, 40, a pourakarmika with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Jalahalli (ward no. 16), has spent the past couple of months running from pillar to post trying to get her salary. She alleged that she hasn’t been paid for 20 months. What’s worse, 21 other pourakarmikas from the same ward too claim to be in a similar situation. They claim that their names have been removed from the BBMP’s biometric system.

Ms. Suguna said the 22 pourakarmikas had worked with the BBMP for three years. “After the Deepavali festival, our names were removed from the biometric system. This, we suspect, is because we demanded our dues from the supervisor,” she said. “At that time, our supervisor assured us that we would be reinstated and that our dues would be paid. We have been waiting since October last. Neither have we got our pending salaries nor our jobs,” she added.

The women, who belong to Scheduled Caste communities, say that their financial situation is dire on account of the loans they have taken. “We are surviving due to largesse of others. We don't have money to feed our children, let alone pay rent, school and college fees.” she said.

M. Venkatesh, member of the District Awareness and Monitoring Committee under The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, has written to the BBMP authorities and the Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission, highlighting the issue.

BBMP's Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep said he is aware of the case. He has directed the jurisdictional officer to conduct an enquiry and submit a report. “We will take action as per the report,” he said.