22 lakh units of energy saved in 2020-21, says BIAL

Bengaluru

05 June 2021 12:08 IST

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), said that it had saved nearly 22 lakh units of energy in the 2020-21 financial year.

This is enough to power nearly 9,000 houses for a month, stated a press release. It also achieved energy neutral status from December 2020 through its on-site solar installations as well as power purchase agreements from solar and wind energy suppliers.

“BLR Airport began the Financial Year 2021-22 on a good note, meeting 98% of its energy requirement of 20-21 through renewable sources. BIAL saved nearly 5 lakh units (KWH) from lighting, and has implemented chiller plant optimisation in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), which has resulted in saving of over 17 lakh units (KWH),” stated the release issued on Friday.

Hari Marar, managing director and CEO, BIAL, said they had put in place various measures to reduce carbon footprint. “Energy security is a very important aspect of our business as it is one of the key indicators to assess our sustainability levels,” the release quoted him.

In an effort to become energy neutral, the KIA has increased the consumption from solar power to over 50 million units through on-site and off-site power purchase agreements.

Another measure is the adoption of energy efficient LED for street lights, perimeter lighting and airfield lights. The release stated that the newly commissioned South Runway Airfield Ground Lighting is powered by LED lights.

It is the first airfield in India to be fully powered with an LED lighting system. The recently refurbished North Runway is also powered with LED Airfield Ground Lighting.