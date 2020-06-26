22 BMTC staff tested positive for COVID-19 in three months

As many as 22 staff of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) tested positive for COVID-19 in three months, including six new cases on Friday. Five of them have been discharged after treatment.

According to a statement from the BMTC, with a view to ensure early detection and speedy treatment of COVID-19, the corporation had organised random testing of crew. While 16 positive cases were detected earlier, six were reported on Friday. Five persons have been discharged from hospital after treatment.

“Primary contacts are tracked by the BBMP, and have been put on home quarantine after due briefing regarding Dos and Don’ts,” according to the statement issued on Friday.

The lifeline of Bengaluru’s mass transport system, BMTC buses limped off to a slow but cautious start once given the go-ahead by the government. Experimenting with new measures to tackle the present situation, the corporation began expanding services and scope of passengers – allowing senior citizens too to travel by bus.

BMTC Managing Director C. Shikha said these 22 cases are the total number detected over the past three months. “Only one conductor is in the affected list. The primary contacts in depots have been put under home quarantine,” she told The Hindu.

She said the BMTC has taken enough precautionary measures to tackle the situation, including making masks compulsory for the crew, issuing face shields to conductors, contactless fare collection through QR code, introduction of flat fares, making masks for commuters compulsory and daily temperature checks for the crew.

“Now instead of random tests, our strategy is to check using pulse oximeter. The persons having oxygen below the stipulated level will be tested,” she added.