210 MLD sewage pumping station to help rejuvenation of Bellandur, Varthur lakes

It will also prevent flooding in and around Koramangala as stormwater drains will be free of waste water

A 210 MLD capacity Intermediate Sewage Pumping Station (ISPS) at National Games Village (NGV) in Koramangala is expected to play an important role in the rejuvenation, maintenance and protection of the polluted Bellandur and Varthur lakes.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurated the ISPS, built at a cost of ₹38.61 crore by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), on Thursday.

Waste water collected at the ISPS would be pumped to the 150 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) being constructed at K.C. Valley for which BWSSB is laying a 5.3-km pipeline.

BWSSB officials said treated water from the STP would be supplied to tanks in and around Anekal taluk, which can be used for irrigation and construction purposes.

The under-construction STP near Bellandur lake is expected to be completed by December, after which the ISPS will pump waste water to the STP.

Gangadhar B.C., chief engineer (wastewater management), BWSSB, said, “The pipelines will be laid before completion of the STP at K.C. Valley. Work on 4.2 km of the 5.5 km pipeline has been completed. Around 2 km of it is being laid inside a stormwater drain (SWD). Work is delayed due to rain and lack of labour,” he said.

Ramalinga Reddy, former minister and MLA of BTM Layout, said that once both, ISPS and the STP, start functioning, around 80% flooding in and around Koramangala would reduce as the stormwater drains will be free of waste water. He also said that it would prevent waste, untreated water entering Bellandur and surrounding lakes.

A senior BWSSB official said that a 5 MLD STP at Sarakki, a 10 MLD STP at Hulimavu and a 35 MLD STP at Agaram – all linked to Bellandur and Varthur lakes – have been commissioned.

“The 5 MLD capacity STP at Chikkabeguru will be commissioned by the end of September. The waste-water wet well of 32.5 MLD capacity near the premises of the 90MLD Bellandur Amanikhane STP, to handle the needs of the surrounding areas, will be completed by March 2021,” the official said.