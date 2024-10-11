GIFT a SubscriptionGift
21 PGs shut down for non-compliance with BBMP guidelines in Bengaluru

Suralkar Vikas Kishor, Special Commissioner (Health) of the BBMP, announced that these closures are part of a broader initiative to enforce compliance among PGs across the city.

Published - October 11, 2024 07:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Currently, there are 2,193 official PGs operating within the BBMP’s jurisdiction. 

Currently, there are 2,193 official PGs operating within the BBMP’s jurisdiction.  | Photo Credit: file photo

:

In a move to uphold safety standards, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has shut down one official paying guest (PG) facility and 20 unofficial PGs for failing to comply with its guidelines.

Suralkar Vikas Kishor, Special Commissioner (Health) of the BBMP, announced that these closures are part of a broader initiative to enforce compliance among PGs across the city.

Currently, there are 2,193 official PGs operating within the BBMP’s jurisdiction. Of these, 1,578 adhere to guidelines, while 615 do not. “Notices have been issued to 1,011 official PGs, including those failing to meet the required standards. Health officials are actively visiting both official and unofficial PGs in all eight zones under the BBMP to ensure compliance and shut down non-compliant establishments,” Mr. Kishor said.

Bengaluru PGs overview
Total official PGs: 2,193
Compliant official PGs: 1,578
Non-compliant official PGs: 615
Total unofficial PGs: 2,320
Compliant unofficial PGs: 1,674
Non-compliant unofficial PGs: 646
PGs closed: 21 (1 official, 20 unofficial)

Source: BBMP

According to the BBMP, there are 2,320 unofficial PGs in its jurisdiction. Among these, 1,674 comply with the guidelines, while 646 do not. “Notices have been issued to all 2,320 unofficial PGs,” Mr. Kishor added.

Mr. Kishor emphasised that many PG facilities have repeatedly ignored notices issued multiple times. These establishments, operating illegally without obtaining a business licence from the BBMP, are now facing immediate closure under the BBMP Act, 2020.

This crackdown follows the murder of a woman in August at a PG facility in Koramangala. In response to this incident, the BBMP introduced a set of regulations under Section 305 of the BBMP Act, 2020, aimed at significantly enhancing the safety, hygiene, and overall living conditions of residents in PG facilities throughout Bengaluru.

Published - October 11, 2024 07:00 am IST

