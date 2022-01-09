21 lakh people eligible for precaution dosein Karnataka

Bengaluru

09 January 2022 21:38 IST

Precaution dose to be administered from today; healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons aged 60 and above with co-morbidities eligible

As many as 21 lakh people in Karnataka are eligible for the precaution dose of COVID 19 that will be provided from Monday onwards. These include healthcare workers, frontline workers, and persons aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

A press release by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday stated that six lakh healthcare workers, seven lakh frontline workers, and eight lakh persons aged above 60 with comorbidities will get the dose. They will get the same vaccine that was administered previously.

These are people who have completed nine months post the previous dose. Those who have been administered Covaxin and Covishield are eligible, while those who have taken Sputnik are not eligible as of now. The press note also states that no medical certificate is required for eligible beneficiaries to get the precaution dose.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will receive the precaution dose at 10 a.m. on Monday at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Centre, Bengaluru. There will be a launch of the programme in all districts by the district in-charge Ministers and the taluk launch will be by MLAs.

The vaccination will be done free of cost at all government COVID-19 centres. “Beneficiaries will be able to book online appointments for precaution dose from January 10,” the press release said.

While walk-in appointments will be available from Monday once the vaccination starts, the Co-WIN portal opened for bookings on Saturday [January 8]. Many private hospitals have geared up to deal with the rush and are taking up several measures to maintain physical distancing

Meanwhile, the department has stated that 99% of the 4.89 crore beneficiaries in the age group above 18 have received their first dose and 81% of them have received the second. Though it has been only a week since vaccines for the 15 to 18 age group have rolled out, 49% of the total 31.75 lakh beneficiaries have received their first dose.