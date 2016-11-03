21 MLAs to head boards, corporations

The State government has appointed 21 MLAs as chairpersons of boards and corporations.

Baburao Chinchansur has been appointed chairman of the Karnataka State Border Area Development Authority and S.G. Siddaramaiah, professor, Tumakuru district, has been appointed chairman of the Kannada Development Authority.

The other MLAs and their postings are: Malikayya Guttedar (Karnataka Housing Board); R.V. Devaraj (Karnataka Slum Development Board); K. Venkatesh (Bangalore Development Authority); Rajashekar B. Patil (Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd.); N. Nagaraj (Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation); Firoz Sait (Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation); K. Gopal Poojary (Karnataka Forest Development Corporation); Puttaranga Shetty C. (Karnataka Road Development Ltd.); Rahim Khan (Karnataka Warehousing Corporation); K. Vasanth Bangera (Karnataka Small Scale Industrial Development Corporation); B.R. Yavagal (Hutti Gold Mines Ltd.); M.K. Somashekar (Karnataka Silk Development Corporation); G.S. Patil (Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd.); Shivananda S. Patil (Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board); Hampanagowda Badarli (Mysore Sales International Ltd.); H.R. Alagura (Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd.); D. Sudhakar (KEONICS); Sharada Mohan Shetty (Coastal Development Authority); N.Y. Gopalakrishna (Committee for implementation of D.M. Nanjundappa Committee recommendations); and G. Hampaiah Nayak Ballatagi (Tungabhadra Command Area Development Authority).