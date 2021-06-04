209 flood-prone areas identified in Bengaluru

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa directs officials to find permanent solution to the problem of flooding

Ahead of the monsoon, 209 areas across Bengaluru have been identified as prone to flooding. Of these, 58 have been classified as ‘hyper-sensitive’ and 151 as ‘sensitive’.

Reviewing monsoon preparedness in the city on Thursday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa directed officials to find permanent solution to the problem of flooding.

While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has already taken up annual maintenance of 440 km of rajakaluve (stormwater drains) with retaining walls, the Chief Minister directed civic officials to take up regular maintenance of lakes. They were directed to ensure that rainwater flows through the rajakaluves from one lake to another, which would help prevent flooding.

A communiqué from the Chief Minister’s office stated that BBMP officials apprised Mr. Yediyurappa of other measures, such as establishing 63 temporary control rooms, and eight zonal control rooms. They will function round-the-clock and have the manpower and machines for immediate rescue and relief operations during the upcoming monsoon months.

The silt from roadside drains and connecting drains have been cleared while 26 water level sensors have been installed in major drains to monitor water levels. Details of quantum of rain received are publicly available on the ‘Megha Sandesha’ app, apart from water-logging points and advisory to public, according to a statement from the CM’s office.