2023 edition will be the largest-ever Aero India, says Defence Minister

January 24, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the preparations of the forthcoming Aero India during the apex committee meeting held in New Delhi and exhorted the stakeholders to ensure foolproof arrangements for the participants of the airshow, which is to be held between February 13 and 17 in Bengaluru.

He said that Aero India 2023 will not just be an event, but a display of the growing prowess of the defence and aerospace sector and the rise of a strong and self-reliant New India.

The five-day event, on the theme ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’, will be the largest-ever aero show organised at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, in a total area of around 35,000 sq m.

As on date, 731 exhibitors have registered for the event. Defence Ministers’ Conclave, with the theme ‘Shared Prosperity Through Enhanced Engagement in Defence (SPEED)’, and a CEOs Roundtable are among the marquee events.

The Manthan start-up event and Bandhan ceremony, which witnesses signing of MoUs, will also be part of the event, along with an air show on all the five days.

“Not just the private sector, but R&D establishments and academia are also working together with the government. Aero India is a medium to provide a platform to all the stakeholders to jointly strengthen the defence and aerospace sector and contribute to nation building,” Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Singh commended Bengaluru for successfully organising several editions of Aero India, saying that the event is shaping Karnataka as an epicenter of aviation and aerospace industry.

“The State is known for its skilled manpower and robust defence manufacturing ecosystem. It is a preferred center for manufacturing and R&D activities for domestic and multinational defence and aviation companies,” he said

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and State government officials joined the meeting through videoconferencing.