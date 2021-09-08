2023 deadline to quadruple track from Cantonment to Whitefield

Delay of over 20 years sees estimated cost rise from ₹137.64 crore to ₹490 crore

The inordinate delay — by more than two decades — in executing the quadrupling of railway tracks from the city centre to Whitefield has resulted in the project cost rising by over 250%. South Western Railways has now set 2023 as the deadline to complete the project, but at an estimated cost of ₹490 crore. This is despite reducing the length of line that has to be quadrupled.

When the project was conceptualised in 1997-98, Railways had proposed to quadruple the track from KSR-Bengaluru-Whitefield (23km) at an estimated cost of ₹137.64 crore. However, it failed to take off and faced several hurdles. One was the acquisition of buildings including a high-rise between KSR-Bengaluru and Cantonment.

Over time , traffic density increased on the existing tracks and SWR revisited the project in 2018.

It was then decided to quadruple the line from Cantonment to Whitefield (18km), but the estimated cost increased to ₹492.87 crore.

In the 2021-22 Budget, ₹78 crore was allotted for the project, which is fully funded by Railways.

Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) is implementing the project. The preliminary work of constructing the retaining wall and bridge is in progress between the Cantonment and the Baiyappanahalli stretch.

In the first phase, Railways will complete the work on the stretch between Cantonment and Baiyappanahalli by December 2022. The second part of the stretch, from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield, will be completed by 2023.

According to Railway officials, prior to COVID-19, the existing line was carrying more traffic than its capacity. Over 70 trains were operated, including a few MEMU services. SWR also operates around 15 good trains on this line.

“The additional lines will contribute to enhance operational capacity and reduce the detention,” said Aneesh Hegde, Chief PRO, South Western Railways. When asked about whether required land was available, the official said that barring a plot of government land, measuring 1,320sqm of ITI near K.R. Puram, no other other land is required.

The upgrading of infrastructure will provide SWR the scope to integrate it with the proposed suburban rail network. As part of the project, there is a proposal to build a rail network between Kengeri- Whitefield. If the tracks are quadrupled, it will avoid duplication and reduce redundancy in spending.

According to Mr. Hegde, once the additional lines are operational, it will also help in the integration of the suburban rail that connects the city with various points, such as Hosur and Kempegowda International Airport via Baiyappanahalli and Whitefield.

“There will be minimal detention or delays as the lines will have automatic signalling. Upgradation of infrastruture will help in operating more trains to Whitefield from the city points.” said Mr. Hegde.

Rail activist Sanjeev Dyamannavar said, “The project will help people in Whitefield and surrounding areas. The integration of these stations with other modes of transport is very crucial. Once railway overbridge works are completed at Baiyappanahalli, there will not be any level crossing on this section.”

He added that SWR should make sure that after the quadrupling work is completed, it fences the entire line to avoid trespassing.