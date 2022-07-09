2018-19 guidance value likely to be base for fixing compensation for PRR land acquisition in Bengaluru

State government to take a final decision on the issue

Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is likely to fix 2018-19 guidance value as the base price to decide the compensation for Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) land acquisition. The BDA had recently floated a tender for the project, but it was scrapped as investors asked the authority to come out with more clarity on the land acquisition cost involved in the project and sought more time to carry out the surveys. Prior to floating a fresh tender, the State government is likely to take a final decision on the compensation package.

BDA chairman S.R. Vishwanath said the authority would float fresh tenders for the project in seven or 10 days. “Earlier, investors sought a response from the BDA on the compensation package. There is a proposal to consider 2018-19 guidance value as the base price upon which a certain percentage of hike will be decided. The guidance value varies from location to location. A final decision in this regard will be taken at the State government level by the Chief Minister,” he said.

The 74-km project, which requires 2,560 acres of land, will connect Tumakuru Road with Hosur Road. The proposed PRR will be integrated with NICE road at both points. More than 15 years ago, the BDA notified 1,810 acres of land. Last year, a decision was taken to acquire an additional 750 acres of land for integration with NICE road, toll plaza, and others.