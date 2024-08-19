2,000 public schools can be constructed in three years with CSR funds, says D.K. Shivakumar  

“We need to create a revolution in primary education in Karnataka. If all companies in the State join hands with the government, then we can fulfill the dream of constructing 2,000 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) within three years,” said Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday, August 19, while speaking at the ‘CSR Edu Conclave’.

The conclave was held as a part of the government’s ongoing initiative to attract more CSR funds for the education sector. The DCM stressed the need to provide quality education in rural areas so that urban migration for the sake of education can be stopped.

“Our government is introducing a programme called ‘Samatva’ for the construction of KPS. We will provide contractors, architects, and all other technical support to the companies who will build the schools. They can construct the schools based on their designs with suggestions from the government,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

He also said, “There are 43 big companies in Karnataka, and they have declared profits to the tune of ₹4,08,000 crore. Their CSR fund amounts to ₹8,630 crore and they spend ₹6,600 crore on education. Just 50 companies can contribute up to ₹10,000 crore in CSR funds. If all the other companies can join, the funds can increase even more.”

Mr. Shivakumar said that the companies can choose any one of the 2,000 available locations in rural areas except district and taluk centres to construct schools.

Azim Premji to give ₹1,500 crore for egg distribution

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Azim Premji will be providing ₹1,500 crore for the distribution of eggs. “They have asked us to give them full responsibility for Yadgir and Kalaburgi districts (for distribution). Toyota company has constructed toilets in 300 schools in Ramanagara district and now they will also be developing five to six schools. It does not have to be just one company doing all the work. Many companies can work together,” he said.