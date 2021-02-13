₹2,000 crore signal-free corridor proposed

13 February 2021 08:45 IST

It is expected to ease congestion at Goraguntepalya junction on Tumakuru Road

Congestion is a perennial problem on Tumakuru Road, one of the busiest highways in the city, with nearly 70% of vehicles entering Bengaluru using it. To reduce congestion, a ₹2,000 crore signal-free corridor, which includes six flyovers and underpasses. is being planned.

A proposal on the corridor, along with the blueprint and detailed project report, has been sent to the State government seeking funds to be earmarked for the same in the 2021-22 budget, said BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, during a spot inspection on Friday along with BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta and Rajarajeshwarinagar MLA Munirathna.

The signal-free corridor will include six flyovers and underpasses at BEL, Taj Yeshwantpur junction, Outer Ring Road, Tumakuru Road, Pipeline Road and HMT Junction. The corridor project will require at least five years for completion and funds will be allocated in the budget accordingly, said Mr. Prasad. He added that land belonging to defence establishment and private properties will be acquired. Work on the project will be taken up in phases, after traffic diversions, to minimise inconvenience to citizens, he added.

The BBMP, in a press release, stated that congestion increases during the weekends, with nearly 1,000 vehicles stopping at the signal at Goraguntepalya junction. It provides connectivity to many arterial roads, including Mysuru Road, Hosur Road, Old Madras Road, Ballari Road and Kempegowda International Airport Road. The signal-free corridor is expected to go a long way in easing congestion.