ADVERTISEMENT

200 participants explore agricultural and horticultural marvels at UAS-B

March 24, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

People at the walkathon at the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bangalore campus on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

The Department of Horticulture, University of Agricultural Sciences-Bangalore, GKVK campus, organised a walkathon on Sunday.

Around 200 people participated in the guided tour which took place from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The participants were escorted to various facilities of the university, such as the Agricultural Technology Information Centre, Institute of Baking Technology, Agricultural Science Museum, Mahatma Gandhi Botanical Garden, Farm Section, and Horticulture Department.

The UAS-B stated in a release that the organisation of a guided tour at the medicinal and aromatic plants heritage site on the GKVK campus, aimed at offering participants exposure to diverse aspects of agriculture and horticulture.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The participants observed a variety of flowers, medicinal plants, spices, and other botanical specimens. Officials provided explanations about the plants and also informed the participants about the uses of medicinal plants,” said the official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US