200 participants explore agricultural and horticultural marvels at UAS-B

March 24, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
People at the walkathon at the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bangalore campus on Sunday.

People at the walkathon at the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bangalore campus on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

The Department of Horticulture, University of Agricultural Sciences-Bangalore, GKVK campus, organised a walkathon on Sunday.

Around 200 people participated in the guided tour which took place from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The participants were escorted to various facilities of the university, such as the Agricultural Technology Information Centre, Institute of Baking Technology, Agricultural Science Museum, Mahatma Gandhi Botanical Garden, Farm Section, and Horticulture Department.

The UAS-B stated in a release that the organisation of a guided tour at the medicinal and aromatic plants heritage site on the GKVK campus, aimed at offering participants exposure to diverse aspects of agriculture and horticulture.

“The participants observed a variety of flowers, medicinal plants, spices, and other botanical specimens. Officials provided explanations about the plants and also informed the participants about the uses of medicinal plants,” said the official.

